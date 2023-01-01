tttexture
🦇🧱🕸️ A Collection of Free Grunge, Vintage & Concrete Textures
From real photographs captured using a macro lens, this collection offers genuine high-res textures from aged walls, concrete slabs and grounds. Dive into authentic grunge, vintage, and concrete overlays to elevate your designs.
Click the preview images to download the high-res Jpeg file. Free to use in personal or commercial projects. No attribution needed. View license.
About this grunge texture collection
Hey, fellow texture enthusiast! Ever gazed at a worn-out wall and thought, "That's telling more stories than a well-traveled suitcase!"? That's totally me. Armed with a trusty macro lens, I've been on a texture treasure hunt, and guess what? I've bottled up all that grunge goodness and vintage charm for you in this collection.
Fancy giving your photos a rugged makeover? Layer up with these textures, fiddle with blend modes, and BAM! From rockstar grunge vibes to grandma's attic nostalgia, there’s a flavor for every project.
And because sharing is caring (and I had way too much fun collecting these), they're all yours for free. So, what say you? Let's sprinkle some textured magic on our work and get those creative juices flowing! 📸🎨🤘