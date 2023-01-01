🔥 Let me roast your landing page

tttexture
🦇🧱🕸️ A Collection of Free Grunge, Vintage & Concrete Textures

From real photographs captured using a macro lens, this collection offers genuine high-res textures from aged walls, concrete slabs and grounds. Dive into authentic grunge, vintage, and concrete overlays to elevate your designs.

Click the preview images to download the high-res Jpeg file. Free to use in personal or commercial projects. No attribution needed. View license.

Do you have a sad landing page?

Let me take a look at your landing page and tell you how it can be improved.

👀 Let me take a look

landing page that's sad

About this grunge texture collection

Hey, fellow texture enthusiast! Ever gazed at a worn-out wall and thought, "That's telling more stories than a well-traveled suitcase!"? That's totally me. Armed with a trusty macro lens, I've been on a texture treasure hunt, and guess what? I've bottled up all that grunge goodness and vintage charm for you in this collection.

Fancy giving your photos a rugged makeover? Layer up with these textures, fiddle with blend modes, and BAM! From rockstar grunge vibes to grandma's attic nostalgia, there’s a flavor for every project.

And because sharing is caring (and I had way too much fun collecting these), they're all yours for free. So, what say you? Let's sprinkle some textured magic on our work and get those creative juices flowing! 📸🎨🤘

SVG generators, tools & design resources

cccolor
HEX, RGB & HSL color picker

pppalette
color palette generator

hhhue
curated color palettes

ssshape
SVG blob generator

llline
SVG line generator

dddepth
AI-generated 3D shapes

sssvg
SVG reference

ffflux
fluid SVG gradients

nnnoise
noise texture generator

aaabstract
abstract backgrounds

rrrepeat
repeating SVG shapes

wwwatercolor
watercolor backgrounds

hhholographic
holographic backgrounds

mmmotif
SVG patterns with a 3D feel

gggrain
grainy gradient generator

uuunion
mesh-like gradient generator

nnneon
glowing SVG shapes

ccclaymoji
emoji maker

iiisometric
isometric design builder

sssurf
SVG wave generator

qqquad
generative patterns

dddraw
freehand SVG drawing tool

pppointed
SVG arrow maker

cccloud
cloud SVGs

ssstar
star SVGs

lllove
heart SVGs

bbblurry
blurry background shapes

uuundulate
make some SVG ripples

ccchaos
wild wavy SVG shapes

oooscillate
curvy line patterns

ffflurry
make it rain, SVG-style

cccoil
SVG spiral waves

ssspiral
SVG spiral patterns

cccircular
SVG gradient circle patterns

rrreplicate
SVG line pattern generator

tttwinkle
bursting line patterns

ssscales
gradient SVG patterns

rrrainbow
colorful background patterns

ttten
10 Print-inspired pattern generator

ssscribble
make SVG scribbles

pppixelate
pixel art patterns

sssquiggly
wavy line patterns

ooorganize
SVG grid patterns

vvvortex
spinning circle patterns

gggyrate
spinning geometric patterns

llleaves
organic SVG backgrounds

ggglitch
glitchy shapes

ppperspective
shapes that vanish

sssurface
SVG circles that feel 3D

hhhorizon
Cyberpunk-style backgrounds

sssplatter
make funky SVG shapes

ssspill
generate melting SVGs

ssspot
organic speck patterns

wwwhirl
twisting line patterns

rrreflection
SVG circle patterns

bbburst
confetti generator

dddynamite
decorative SVG shapes

dddivided
split SVG shapes

lllook
fun line icons

dddoodle
hand-drawn doodles

pppsychedelic
psychedelic backgrounds

rrrasterize
convert SVG to PNG

eeencode
encode SVG to Base64

rrready?
support chart for web features

CSS Selectors
A Visual Guide

Does your landing page suck?

Let me roast it for you so you can stop throwing money out the window:

🔥 Roast my landing page